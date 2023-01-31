GLENN BECK | The TRUTH about how BAD our Economy REALLY is

Glenn tells the TRUTH about how BAD our economy REALLY isThe U.S. economy is struggling, and signs show the strength of the U.S. dollar is only getting worse. In this clip, Glenn explains why — thanks to Saudi Arabia — the petrodollar is in HUGE danger. And, if the petrodollar disintegrates, so will the U.S. economy. But you won’t hear this anywhere in the mainstream media, Glenn says. So, he gives you the FACTS about how dire our economic and monetary situations truly are: ‘No one is telling you the truth. No one will tell you how bad things are.’

► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJEs_v0JB-6jWb8lIy9Xw?sub_confirmation=1