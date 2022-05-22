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Buffalo Shooting Tops Market Victim Roberta Anne Drury - May 21 2022 Mass of Christian Burial
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60 views • May 22, 2022
Buffalo Shooting Tops Market Victim Roberta Anne Drury - May 21 2022 Mass of Christian Burial
Assumption Church Syracuse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wq15uEqbuH0
https://www.facebook.com/AssumptionSyr/videos/771776460901549
Roberta Anne Drury - Mass of Christian Burial
We come together as a community to mourn the loss of Roberta Anne Drury with her family. As we trust in God’s great mercy, we join in spirit with all of those affected by this brutal act of violence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Assumption Church on Saturday, May 21 at 10:00 AM and will be available via livestream for those who cannot attend.
We ask you to join us as we pray for Roberta, her family, and for the community affected by this tragedy.
The Lord is near to the brokenhearted - Psalm 34
https://www.fergersonfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Roberta-Drury/#!/Obituary
Assumption Church Syracuse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wq15uEqbuH0
https://www.facebook.com/AssumptionSyr/videos/771776460901549
Roberta Anne Drury - Mass of Christian Burial
We come together as a community to mourn the loss of Roberta Anne Drury with her family. As we trust in God’s great mercy, we join in spirit with all of those affected by this brutal act of violence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Assumption Church on Saturday, May 21 at 10:00 AM and will be available via livestream for those who cannot attend.
We ask you to join us as we pray for Roberta, her family, and for the community affected by this tragedy.
The Lord is near to the brokenhearted - Psalm 34
https://www.fergersonfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Roberta-Drury/#!/Obituary
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