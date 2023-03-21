Situation Update, Mar 21, 2023 - HIV + SARS bioweapons were deployed against the world to protect the imperial PETRO DOLLAR

0:00 Finance

13:50 Politics

16:25 Interview with Paul Cottrell

1:20:09 Interview with Steve Quayle





- Experts warn of accelerating collapse of western financial system

- Janet Yellen CAUSES bank runs by confirming no bailouts for small regional banks

- Biden's bailout of SVB saved Buzzfeed, BLM and other radical left-wing orgs

- Full bombshell interview with Dr. Paul Cottrell on bioweapons

- The US was working on SARS in the early 2000s and handed the weapon to China

- Why the next bioweapon to be deployed will likely be SARS + HIV + H5N1

- Full "Emergency Meltdown" interview with Steve Quayle

- The banking system is headed for total collapse

- US Treasuries no longer trading at full price

- Credit Suisse BAIL-IN proves the entire banking system is a con

- Russia's nuclear weapons are aimed at western cities





