United States Meteorologist! Explaining Geoengineering Programs!📢
How Chemtrails & H.A.A.R.P. Works Together to Control & Manipulate OUR Weather!
We Must Shut Off the Propaganda Machines! The Old School Meteorologists are Gone! Nowadays MOST of these Actors, so-called Meteorologists (Just Hot Models) are Nothing but Paid Liars! We have Got to Realize! We Are Being Lied To by These People! They need to be Arrested for Treason! For Lying to the Public! https://youtu.be/XIAXuxoSjo8
⛓️They have Everything in Place now! All the Right Politicians, all the Right Technology and They have Us at Each Other's Throats, We Argue about Everything, instead of Fighting the Ones Controlling Us! Everything is going just as They have Planned!👿
👮OUR Uniformed Personnel! Must Stand With The People! Not The Corporate Corrupt Government(Mad Scientist)! We Have Today!🆘👇https://youtu.be/OP3VMFHgFxk
🎣Commercial Fisherman, Standing By! We Must Realize, We are Under Hypnosis!https://youtu.be/XIAXuxoSjo8
Real Fishing Life
https://rumble.com/c/RealFishingLife/videos
