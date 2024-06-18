BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Chemtrails & H.A.A.R.P. Works Together to Control & Manipulate OUR Weather!
623 views • 10 months ago

United States Meteorologist! Explaining Geoengineering Programs!📢

How Chemtrails & H.A.A.R.P. Works Together to Control & Manipulate OUR Weather!

We Must Shut Off the Propaganda Machines! The Old School Meteorologists are Gone! Nowadays MOST of these Actors, so-called Meteorologists (Just Hot Models) are Nothing but Paid Liars! We have Got to Realize! We Are Being Lied To by These People! They need to be Arrested for Treason! For Lying to the Public! https://youtu.be/XIAXuxoSjo8

⛓️They have Everything in Place now! All the Right Politicians, all the Right Technology and They have Us at Each Other's Throats, We Argue about Everything, instead of Fighting the Ones Controlling Us! Everything is going just as They have Planned!👿

👮OUR Uniformed Personnel! Must Stand With The People! Not The Corporate Corrupt Government(Mad Scientist)! We Have Today!🆘👇https://youtu.be/OP3VMFHgFxk

🎣Commercial Fisherman, Standing By! We Must Realize, We are Under Hypnosis!https://youtu.be/XIAXuxoSjo8


Real Fishing Life

https://rumble.com/c/RealFishingLife/videos


Shared from and subscribe to:

Real Fishing Life

https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos

vaccinescensorshipchemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwo1984frequenciesagenda 21directed energy weaponsdewgeo-engineeringtranshumanismbunker fuelthe great resetnexradsc-ovid hoaxmanufactured fires
