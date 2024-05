πŸ‡·πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡ΊπŸ‡¦ Soldiers from the Zarya battalion take out Ukrainian dugouts with high precision using fpv drones.

Source @Intel Slava Z





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/