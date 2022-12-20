3rd Deployment - In Bologovsky from the Strategic Missile Forces - Missile Regiment of Mobile Yars - took up Combat Duty, 3rd of such system so far in a few days.

---

In Bologovsky ,from the Strategic Missile Forces, a missile regiment of mobile "Yars" took up combat duty today(third deployment of such system so far in a few days) The "Yars", which is being put into combat, is replacing the Topol mobile missile system.

--

Per Hal Turner Radio - Europe and the USA, via their cute little military alliance called NATO, continue to interfere with what Russia is doing inside Ukraine. Russia has warned against such interference at the start, back on February 24, but those warnings have fallen upon deaf ears in the west.

Now, Russia is moving large, multi-warhead nuclear weapons very near the borders of NATO countries in Europe. If the ears of NATO will not hear, then perhaps the eyes of NATO can see?

The writing is on the wall for any rational person to view: Russia seems to be telling the west something like "If you continue to mess with us in Ukraine, we are going to start messing with YOU."

Why the West doesn't seem to get the message is unknown. Perhaps they need to start seeing the bright, white, flashes?

https://twitter.com/AZgeopolitics/status/1603674460002824192?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1603674460002824192%7Ctwgr%5E071a164893aa7ad82b417dfaab7b55ace19c57fb%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fhalturnerradioshow.com%2Findex.php%2Fen%2Fnews-page%2Fworld%2Frussia-deploys-third-multi-nuclear-warhead-missile



