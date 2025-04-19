BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
IRAN: 'Ensuring peaceful nature of nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
32 views • 1 week ago

'Ensuring peaceful nature of nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions' 

Araghchi says no 'non-nuclear issues' discussed in negotiations with US 

3rd round of talks expected next Saturday

Also, before this video and earlier today: 

Iran looking for CLARITY from US in latest round of talks

FM Spox Baqaei calls out ‘contradictory statements we’ve heard from various US officials in recent days’.

Says 1st step for Witkoff to ‘clarify US stance and resolve serious ambiguities’.

❗️EXCLUSIVE: RT source reveals American delegation's demands REALISTIC in 2nd round of talks

Adds NO harsh positions from Witkoff and his team

Completely unlike loud official statements made by Trump admin on Iran

Iran and the United States agreed in Rome on the principles and goals of a future agreement on the nuclear deal, with technical group talks scheduled to be held in Oman, Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi said.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, a new round of talks is scheduled for April 26.

