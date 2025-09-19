Footage shows Su-34 tactical bomber preparing to launch a sortie, soon to be en route to Ukraine, not only to deliver a devastating strike, but also to eliminate a gathering of Kievan forces at a gathering point. As the video released by Russian channels on September 17 shows, the Russian Aerospace Forces' tactical and precision bombing Su-34 have been equipped with several large bombs, ready to take off, carrying a load of FAB-1500, FAB-3000, or even FAB-5000, which has a strong psychological impact on Ukrainian troops. The aircraft can reach speeds of up to Mach 1.8, carry a payload of up to 12 tons, and is equipped with various external hardpoints and internal systems for guided and unguided missiles and bombs. Its primary role is tactical and precision bombing, striking targets on and behind the front lines, such as fortified positions, railway and transport hubs, ammunition depots, and Ukrainian supply depots. In the current phase, this aircraft is being used more effectively, its aerial bombs being uninterrupted or tracked, creating sudden and powerful explosions that appear to "fall out of the blue."

At the same time, Russian reconnaissance had previously detected the presence of the 110th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the settlement of Uspenivka, one of the strongholds in the Zaporozhye Region. A powerful strike with FAB-3000 a three-ton explosive, aimed directly at this position, destroyed the entire Kiev troop rally in just one hit, reports a Telegram channel Iznanka. So far, the Russian Armed Forces are moving quickly away from Novoivanivka, and their next move is clear: the attack will be directed towards Uspenivka, moving closer to taking full control of the settlement. Su-34 appears to have a bright future, as Russia continues to produce the aircraft in significant numbers, alongside its ever-expanding glide bomb arsenal, which perfectly suits its mission profile and reputation.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!