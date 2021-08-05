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Athens Greece wildfire, southern Europe heatwave. August 2021
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161 views • August 05, 2021
Southern Europe has it's fair share of disasters to deal with.
Athens wildfire, southern europe has worst hearwave in
many years. Terrible storm in Spain. Keep up to date at:
https://welcomehome777.com/
Athens wildfire, southern europe has worst hearwave in
many years. Terrible storm in Spain. Keep up to date at:
https://welcomehome777.com/
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