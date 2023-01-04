Miles Guo’s GETTR: There is no future for any digital-currency and exchange that embezzled the funds of its customer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AFBioJMutlI

1/3/2023 Miles Guo’s GETTR: There is no future for any digital-currency and exchange that embezzled the funds of its customers; only those that adopt the most enhanced due diligence in KYC and enter into a third-party escrow arrangement subject to oversight of various sovereign nations and their applicable regulatory requirements, will be the absolute future of digital and blockchain currencies.





