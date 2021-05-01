© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mike King: I think there's a lot of bad guys in China, but why don’t I believe there is a monolithic China threat? [Chinese subtitle] 麥克·金：為什麼我不相信有一個巨大單一的中國威脅？（中國內部民族主義者與全球主義者的對決）
Follow
0
Share
Report
13 views • May 01, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈PLANET ROTHSCHILD: MIKE KING BRINGS REAL HISTORY〉，頻道「Jeffrey Daugherty」，2021年4月8日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HxwrIcmGKRc
原影片出處：〈PLANET ROTHSCHILD: MIKE KING BRINGS REAL HISTORY〉，頻道「Jeffrey Daugherty」，2021年4月8日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HxwrIcmGKRc
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.