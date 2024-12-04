LANDING AT PARIS, FRANCE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As Winter turns to Spring in France, the Greenery is starting to show in the Fields. A Storm, which was covering the Country, was producing Light Rain as an International Flight passes through the Cloud Cover and sets up for the Final Approach to Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris.
Enjoy our show!