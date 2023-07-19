Bribing Biden for Presidential Protection?

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Thomas donates almost $700,000 to (P)resident Joe Biden's campaign. He was also an associate of Jeffrey Epstein, and once visited his pedophile paradise in the Virgin Islands. Is it possible that this large sum of money could be considered political protection bribery?
Highlight from The Agree to Disagree Show
https://thenextlevelnews.com
Follow us on Twitter:
Blake @TVsBlakeWalley
Brian @American_Media_
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.