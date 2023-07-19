Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bribing Biden for Presidential Protection?
channel image
TheNextLevelNews
0 Subscribers
5 views
Published Yesterday

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Thomas donates almost $700,000 to (P)resident Joe Biden's campaign. He was also an associate of Jeffrey Epstein, and once visited his pedophile paradise in the Virgin Islands. Is it possible that this large sum of money could be considered political protection bribery?

Highlight from The Agree to Disagree Show

https://thenextlevelnews.com

Follow us on Twitter:

Blake @TVsBlakeWalley

Brian @American_Media_

Keywords
bidenepsteinhoffman

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket