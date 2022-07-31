The CCP Has Unleashed a Tsunami of Espionage and Collection and Influence Activities in America

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https://gnews.org/post/p11jse85f
07/27/2022 Rep. Michael Waltz: The CCP has unleashed a tsunami of espionage and collection and influence activities. It’s in Wall Street, Hollywood, it’s in academia not only through the professors, students, but their endowments. They are trying to manipulate not only our money supply through the Fed, but all of our supply chains, from food supply to pharmaceuticals