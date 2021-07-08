© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jen Psaki says the Biden Administration will go door-to-door to get people vaccinated
Follow
0
Share
Report
290 views • July 08, 2021
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UDy0kOKOx64; Channel: KUSI News; Jul 6, 2021
It will be the same during the anti-Christian period. People will have to vote for a single planetary ruler and it will be a door-to-door ENDEAVOR. Everyone who will vote fore a single planetary ruler (lucifer, satan, anti-Christ) will find himself / herself into the eternal fire after the Final Judgement.
It will be the same during the anti-Christian period. People will have to vote for a single planetary ruler and it will be a door-to-door ENDEAVOR. Everyone who will vote fore a single planetary ruler (lucifer, satan, anti-Christ) will find himself / herself into the eternal fire after the Final Judgement.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.