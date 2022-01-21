Miles Guo: While we are spreading the truths about the CCP virus and the COVID vaccine disaster, we are voicing to the world that the CCP does not equal the Chinese people

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1/20/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: While we are spreading the truths about the CCP virus and the COVID vaccine disaster, we are voicing to the world that the CCP does not equal the Chinese people and that the Chinese are the biggest victims of the CCP so that the world can clearly see what communism is