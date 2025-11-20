The "Elephant" quadcopter underwent a series of field tests for various application scenarios in the special operation zone: evacuation of a person weighing about 80 kg, transportation and dropping of ammunition up to 50 kg, delivery of a gasoline generator weighing 84 kg. In all cases, the task was to fly with a high payload and return to base. Based on the test results, the key characteristics of the device were confirmed: the "Elephant" can lift up to 90 kg, and its normal operating weight is 50 kg. With such a load, the maximum operating distance can reach 15-17 km with a return to base.

Whitkoff canceled today's meeting with Zelensky in Turkey because the President of Ukraine came to Ankara with a plan that Russia will never accept, according to "Axios" citing an American official.

The whole problem is to get guarantees that will establish peace in Ukraine and that the remaining part of Ukraine will fulfill the obligations they take on in case some peace is signed. I don't really see who could guarantee their fulfillment except Russia itself and its army.