Australian Media & "Doctors" Try To Hide Massive Heart Attack “Vaccine” Damage

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What happened to LOGIC – asking “What is the common denominator”
e.g: Are they all recipients of the Pfizer “Vaccine” Depopulator, that has 1293 Known effects, basically all diseases and illnesses known. Is this too simple for those “ experts” -
What a tangled web they weave – when they take money to go on their knees.