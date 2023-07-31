Create New Account
Listen To This And Tell Me Trump Is Crazy!
The TinyURL Guy
47 Subscribers
218 views
Published a day ago

[Oct 24, 2016] [TPOCS] Those who only listen to the corrupt, insanely biased Main Stream Media are led to believe Trump is crazy and stands no change of winning.  Listen to this with an open mind and tell me if you think this is crazy talk.  To me, it's the most sane talk around, which is exactly why the entire global establishment is against Trump.

Brought to you by The Kick Them All Out Project -  http://KickThemAllOut.com

https://tinyurl.com/InfoWarURLs

https://tinyurl.com/FElinks

MAGA = Make America Genetically Altered

Warp Speed is GENOCIDE!



Keywords
current eventsnewspoliticsgovernment

