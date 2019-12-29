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The Persecution of David Noakes & Lyn Thyer (MIRRORED)
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59 views • December 29, 2019
The Persecution of David Noakes & Lyn Thyer (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel at:-
https://youtu.be/PpHFkhIBiR8
David Noakes and Lyn Thyer are being persecuted by Big Pharma for developing & producing an EXTREMELY EFFECTIVE CANCER TREATMENT ... This is THEIR STORY!
Mirrored from YouTube channel at:-
https://youtu.be/PpHFkhIBiR8
David Noakes and Lyn Thyer are being persecuted by Big Pharma for developing & producing an EXTREMELY EFFECTIVE CANCER TREATMENT ... This is THEIR STORY!
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