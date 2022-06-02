How the Stream of Consciousness Affects You #Shorts

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇Have you ever found yourself simply being carried away by your stream of consciousness when you’re focused on carrying out a task?My guest, author of the best-selling book, “The Café On The Edge of The World”, John Strelecky, explains what the stream of consciousness is and how it can help a person in their life.John explains that the stream of consciousness is “a piece of your brain functionality” that isn’t typically very open in a person’s everyday life. However it can be very helpful, especially when you find yourself in a place where the best course of action is taking relying on one’s instincts! 🧠What are your thoughts about this video? Let us know in the comments.