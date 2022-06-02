© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How the Stream of Consciousness Affects You #Shorts
Follow
0
Share
Report
51 views • June 02, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/sT_B8Oe_eqA
Have you ever found yourself simply being carried away by your stream of consciousness when you’re focused on carrying out a task?
My guest, author of the best-selling book, “The Café On The Edge of The World”, John Strelecky, explains what the stream of consciousness is and how it can help a person in their life.
John explains that the stream of consciousness is “a piece of your brain functionality” that isn’t typically very open in a person’s everyday life. However it can be very helpful, especially when you find yourself in a place where the best course of action is taking relying on one’s instincts! 🧠
What are your thoughts about this video? Let us know in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/sT_B8Oe_eqA
Have you ever found yourself simply being carried away by your stream of consciousness when you’re focused on carrying out a task?
My guest, author of the best-selling book, “The Café On The Edge of The World”, John Strelecky, explains what the stream of consciousness is and how it can help a person in their life.
John explains that the stream of consciousness is “a piece of your brain functionality” that isn’t typically very open in a person’s everyday life. However it can be very helpful, especially when you find yourself in a place where the best course of action is taking relying on one’s instincts! 🧠
What are your thoughts about this video? Let us know in the comments.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.