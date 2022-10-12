© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones Trial Verdict Oct 12th Nearly 1 Billion in Damages to Plaintiffs For Defamatory Statements Calling Sandy Hook a Hoax
Law&Crime Networkhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mCPzfhv7fLY&t=64s
https://www.facebook.com/lawandcrime/videos/1108100396503187
BREAKING: Alex Jones on the Hook for Nearly $1 Billion in Damages to Sandy Hook Plaintiffs
The jury in Alex Jones' Connecticut defamation trial reached a verdict Wednesday awarding Sandy Hook plaintiffs nearly $1 billion in damages for Jones' defamatory statements calling the tragedy a hoax.
NowThis News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ibkSJqz5_8Y
Verdict Reached for Alex Jones Trial I LIVE