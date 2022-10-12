Create New Account
Alex Jones Trial Verdict Oct 12th Nearly 1 Billion in Damages to Plaintiffs For Defamatory Statements Calling Sandy Hook a Hoax
Published a month ago

Law&Crime Networkhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mCPzfhv7fLY&t=64s

https://www.facebook.com/lawandcrime/videos/1108100396503187


BREAKING: Alex Jones on the Hook for Nearly $1 Billion in Damages to Sandy Hook Plaintiffs

The jury in Alex Jones' Connecticut defamation trial reached a verdict Wednesday awarding Sandy Hook plaintiffs nearly $1 billion in damages for Jones' defamatory statements calling the tragedy a hoax.


NowThis News

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ibkSJqz5_8Y

Verdict Reached for Alex Jones Trial I LIVE

