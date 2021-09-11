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September 11th 2021 Tackling the Tough Topics with Darryl Eberhart w/Discussion on WTC 911 aftermath
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20 views • September 14, 2021
Welcome to Darryl Eberhart's rundown of the Events that transpired twenty years ago when our Military conducted covert drills at the same time the explosions in the WTC complex detonated. The following statement is my own opinion so take it with a grain of salt please. It's my strong conviction that since Jesuit Controlled Papal ROME successfully implemented the destruction of the World Trade Center structures with the people of The United States in compliance with the Political Rulers that were / are in power and have successfully trained the population to Obey government instruction and all that is needed for their own destruction by any means necessary. This would never have happened if we were able to detect and defeat the most tenacious and difficult enemy of God's People that ever was created, The Jesuit Order... The History behind this order has been hidden and distorted by many powerful forces (Institutions) for a very long time. We live in a very pivotal time in History, it could be that in the coming days we will witness the path the Beast will take to defeat its Targeted Enemy, which is anyone that would be a threat to Expose The Crimes! Therefore, I beg you to think more about how important it is for all of us to Expose the Lies and Rhetoric of this Beast (Tyrannical Governments) so that we can see clearly see the Light of Truth and read more about The Spirit of Prophecy given in our historic Authorized King James Version of the Bible!
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