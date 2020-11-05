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Tucker Carlson November 5, 2020
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285 views • November 06, 2020
There is MASSIVE election fraud occurring and no one is lifting a finger to stop it. If Biden is declared the winner after this “counting” farce, then, we will have an illegitimate government.
Like Tucker, Americans are SICK of the FALSE narratives promulgated by the State Media day after day. It’s not “news,” it’s 100% propaganda and lies for the sole purpose of Balkanizing society into competing factions.
Like Tucker, Americans are SICK of the FALSE narratives promulgated by the State Media day after day. It’s not “news,” it’s 100% propaganda and lies for the sole purpose of Balkanizing society into competing factions.
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