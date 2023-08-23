Create New Account
X22 Report - Ep 3141b - Cyber Attack Simulation Completed By [WEF],Pause, Planned & Accounted For,Think Election
X22 Report
Trump and the patriots are leading the [DS] down the path where he can expose all the crimes the [DS] players have committed. Everything they are doing to him will be used against them to show the people the truth. That is why the [DS] is planning on using a cyber attack to most likely postpone the elections. Trump and the patriots planned for this and this and the plan will come full circle. The [DS] time is almost up. 

trumpnewspoliticsdeep stateqanonpolice statedonald trumpjoe bidenww3new world orderbidenworld war 3q anongreat awakeningx22 reportx22reportcovid 19covidx22 financial report

