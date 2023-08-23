X22 Report - Ep 3141b - Cyber Attack Simulation Completed By [WEF],Pause, Planned & Accounted For,Think Election

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com
Trump and the patriots are leading the [DS] down the path where he can
expose all the crimes the [DS] players have committed. Everything they
are doing to him will be used against them to show the people the truth.
That is why the [DS] is planning on using a cyber attack to most likely
postpone the elections. Trump and the patriots planned for this and
this and the plan will come full circle. The [DS] time is almost up.
