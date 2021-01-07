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The Fight is HIS!
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196 views • January 07, 2021
In Psalm 37, God is telling us to stay in place, continue praying, believe that He's got this, trust that I can fight the battle, REST IN ME! It's his battle, not ours. Over and over again in the Book of Psalms God tells us to trust him with everything. He can do it! We can't! We can't do anything on our own, or by ourselves. We must turn our hearts and attention onto HIM! He can get rid of the swamp!
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