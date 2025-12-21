NWO: It's all about control of the masses (2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits
to RicoRozy
There’s a worldwide agreement to control you and I and each individual’s liberty of conscience.
The Vatican and her Jesuits are behind this push for controlling you and I as the Vatican and her Jesuits are under satan’s influence, the great deceiver, who deceives the whole world (Revelation 12:9).
Email: [email protected]
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington