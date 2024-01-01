As expected, yesterday's attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the border areas of the Belgorod region, which killed more than 20 civilians, including women and children, did not go unanswered. Today, on December 31, Russia launched a massive strike with the use of precision weapons at decision-making centers and military facilities of the armed forces of Ukraine. In particular, numerous facilities of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and the Security Service of Ukraine were destroyed by targeted missile strikes in cities such as 'Kharkiv', 'Zaporizhia', 'Kryvyi Rih', 'Kropyvnytskyi', as well as in the village of 'Zalessy' (Ternopil' region).......... *****************************************************
