Beginding - Audio Mynd | Pop Punk Rock Stream-of-Consciousness | Middle Singer

🎸 "Beginding" by Audio Mynd is a high-energy Pop Punk Rock anthem that dives into a whirlwind of chaotic thoughts, vivid imagery, and sharp societal critiques. As the second track on the album Middle Singer, this song combines humor, sarcasm, and introspection to explore themes of frustration, fleeting memories, and the pressures of modern life.

Stream-of-consciousness lyrics full of wit and depth

Catchy, punk-inspired riffs with a rebellious edge

A blend of humor and serious undertones that resonate with listeners

Fans of pop punk rock, thoughtful storytelling, and songs that challenge the status quo will find "Beginding" both relatable and invigorating.

Album: Middle Singer

Audio Mynd returns after 17 years with a bold, lyrically driven sound that redefines rock music.

