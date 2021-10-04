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Wake UP NOW! The End is NEAR
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261 views • October 04, 2021
Eric Thomason: YES this is beyond coincidence what's going on and past historical events. We are being herded into different groups to control every group. We are in seriously dangerous time's. God bless everyone and pray for forgiveness...love your family be prepared. Forgive those who have hurt you I honestly hope you all the best.
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