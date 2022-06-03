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This Will Change How You See Anger #shorts
Finding Genius Podcast
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92 views • June 03, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/WsHRlCRsUKA

Is anger really bad? 😡

In this video, Joseph Warren the host of the podcast The Broken Catholic – the number one podcast on iTunes for Protestants and Catholics – explains why we shouldn’t see anger as such a negative characteristic.

Joseph explains that, “Anger is a God-given characteristic of masculinity” and that there is strength to be found in the emotion, as people become unnaturally stronger when they feel angered.

The only difference that makes anger good or bad simply falls upon how people choose to use it. 👈🏻

Anger, Joseph further explains, can make people SUCCESSFUL when they let their anger drive them towards a positive goal. 📈

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