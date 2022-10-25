The Reality and Proximity of Eternity - bible prophecy update 23-Oct-2022

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JD Farag
October 23, 2022
Pastor JD about both the reality and proximity of eternity, Biblically and prophetically.
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytwdjh6ZHp3P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=
Links and Transcript availabe at source site.