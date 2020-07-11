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Jeff Rense Interview with Zachary King 9.30.15
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51 views • July 11, 2020
Zachary King is a former High Wizard of the Church of Satan, who had been to Bohemian Grove many times as a major participant as part of his duties, has performed many rituals and Black Masses and had a most extraordinary conversion to Christianity. Zachary speaks about a vast array of threats our society is experiencing and how Satan is largely behind almost all of it.
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