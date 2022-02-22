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5GEEE !!! The PERFECT WEAPON (it is SILENT & it is DEADLY)
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240 views • February 22, 2022
There are numerous effects to being exposed to electromagnetic radiation and this is just a few of them:
Heated regions of the body, feeling sick
Flu like symptoms
Headaches that come suddenly, then disappear
Stinging sensations like a fly or mosquito has bitten you
Blurred vision
Irresistible coughing
inexplicable diarrhea
heat spells, hot flashes
Brain fog
Random muscle spasms
https://www.ftwproject.com/orgonite-blog/what-does-5g-do-to-your-body/
5GEEE !!! The PERFECT WEAPON (it is SILENT & it is DEADLY)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pzPbx64KHtf7/
Heated regions of the body, feeling sick
Flu like symptoms
Headaches that come suddenly, then disappear
Stinging sensations like a fly or mosquito has bitten you
Blurred vision
Irresistible coughing
inexplicable diarrhea
heat spells, hot flashes
Brain fog
Random muscle spasms
https://www.ftwproject.com/orgonite-blog/what-does-5g-do-to-your-body/
5GEEE !!! The PERFECT WEAPON (it is SILENT & it is DEADLY)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pzPbx64KHtf7/
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