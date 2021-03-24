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Ethylene Oxide / Lockdown News Roundup / Hugo Talks
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31 views • March 24, 2021
When you look up Ethlene Oxide it is carcinogenic and yet it is used to sterilise the testing swabs. It is also known to cause respiratory track infection, soreness and rashes can result when it comes into contact with your skin. Check out Hugs full investigation in this video.
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