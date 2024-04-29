Create New Account
The Wonderful World of Weirdness Hosts Brian Ruhe on the ET Agenda
Brian Ruhe
My friend Pannobhasa introduced me to Otto Excelsior in New York, who recommend me to this YouTube channel outside of Chicago- The Wonderful World of Wierdness with Roger Hanson and friends.


I made a good impression and we plan to work together more. I am planning to bring some people into their circle. This is promising.


Their WWOW YouTube channel is https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3qiiZEDISBYREijEXMVSFQ

Keywords
ufohybridsgreysbrian ruheet hypothesisroger hansonwwow

