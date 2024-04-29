The Wonderful World of Weirdness Hosts Brian Ruhe on the ET Agenda

My friend Pannobhasa introduced me to Otto Excelsior in New York, who recommend me to this YouTube channel outside of Chicago- The Wonderful World of Wierdness with Roger Hanson and friends.
I made a good impression and we plan to work together more. I am planning to bring some people into their circle. This is promising.
Their WWOW YouTube channel is https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3qiiZEDISBYREijEXMVSFQ
