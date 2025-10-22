Trump demands $230M from DOJ in 'damages' over Russia probe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump demands $230M from DOJ — Report (yesterday)
President Trump is seeking $230 million in "damages" from the Justice Department — claiming harm from the Russia probe and the Mar-a-Lago search, the NYT reports.
The potential settlement could be reviewed by Deputy AG Todd Blanche, Trump's former personal lawyer in multiple criminal cases.
Trump publicly claimed he’d give any payout to charity.