Scott Goulet: Tucker Backs Trump To A SHOCKING EXTENT, Even Cuomo FLIPS; Harvard Under Probe; Milei WON’T Join BRICS
98 views
•
Published 17 hours ago
•
Keywords
tucker carlsondonald trumpargentinachris cuomofront pagejavier mileicampus antisemitismmark fischer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos