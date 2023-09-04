Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
London Panopticon: 545 Govt ULEZ Spy Cameras Snipped & Smashed; Khan Deploys Fleet Of Spy Vans
channel image
The Prisoner
8726 Subscribers
Shop now
218 views
Published 16 hours ago

Map of ULEZ destruction: https://timtruth.com/ULEZMap

Mirrored - Tim Truth

Thanks to the sponsor of this video https://febatterymetals.com/
CSE: FE | OTCQB: FEMFF
This video was conducted on behalf of FE Battery Metals Corp, and was funded by Gold Standard Media LLC and/or affiliates. For our full disclaimer, please visit: https://portal.goldstandardir.com/disclaimer/FEMFF-205

Support links for Tim Truth (thank you to all the supporters!):
Easy to do one time tips via https://rokfin.com/timtruth or https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b
https://timtruth.substack.com/subscribe
https://subscribestar.com/timtruth

Keywords
londonpanopticonulezblade runnersspy cameras

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket