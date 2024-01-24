Court rules Trudeau's invocation of the Emergencies Act was UNREASONABLE and UNCONSTITUTIONAL Trudeau Freeland broke the law
Read the whole decision here: https://theccf.ca/wp-content/uploads/EA-challenge-fed-court-reasons-FINAL.pdf
Support our legal fees - the government has already said they are appealing. https://theccf.ca/donate/
