Australian geologist, Ian Plimer, on the Net Zero cult
244 views
The Prisoner
Published 21 hours ago |
Australian geologist, Ian Plimer, on the Net Zero cult:

"I will not allow greens, or the UN, to try to say they are morally superior. They kill people with their policies... Green policies, promulgated by the UN, kill people".

Source @Wide Awake Media

unian plimeraustralian geologistnet zero cult

