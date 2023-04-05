Australian geologist, Ian Plimer, on the Net Zero cult:
"I will not allow greens, or the UN, to try to say they are morally superior. They kill people with their policies... Green policies, promulgated by the UN, kill people".
Source @Wide Awake Media
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.