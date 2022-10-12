Nowhere To Hide

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The Elites Reap What They Sow
* [Bidan] can only submit to 15 minutes of questioning.
* This guy is supposed to stave off nuclear war?
* Americans deserve to see unedited Biden TV.
* The Dems’ ship is sinking fast.
* Our leaders lie to us as we head toward recession.
* Wall Street wanted this and they got it: ‘global harmony’?
* Don’t shed a tear for Joe’s Wall Street pals.
* They put our $23T economy in his hands.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 11 October 2022