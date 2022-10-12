Nowhere To Hide

The Elites Reap What They Sow

* [Bidan] can only submit to 15 minutes of questioning.

* This guy is supposed to stave off nuclear war?

* Americans deserve to see unedited Biden TV.

* The Dems’ ship is sinking fast.

* Our leaders lie to us as we head toward recession.

* Wall Street wanted this and they got it: ‘global harmony’?

* Don’t shed a tear for Joe’s Wall Street pals.

* They put our $23T economy in his hands.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 11 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6313633531112

