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Are We Headed For A Civil War In America? Are The Protocols Of Zion A Playbook For What's Happening?
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130 views • August 28, 2020
Jim & Steve entertain the idea that we may be headed for civil war in our country if we continue to allow ourselves to be played according to what the main stream media is trying to have us believe. Both sides are being manipulated and controlled to have a very specific set of reactions. Those reactions are what could lead our country into big trouble if we fail to stop responding to the emotional eliciting that is being shoved in our faces.
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