⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(17 – 23 February 2024)

▫️In the period from 17 to 23 Feb, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered 37 group strikes by long-range airborne precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles at facilities of UKR military industrial complex, infrastructure of military airfields, arsenals, and POL bases.

Moreover, strikes were delivered at temporary deployment areas of AFU units and formations of nationalists and foreign mercenaries.

All the assigned targets have been engaged.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front lines and repelled 25 enemy counterattacks near Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Terni (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of the AFU 30th, 66th mechanised brigades, 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, 25th Airborne Brigade, and 125th Territorial Defence Brigade near Chugunovka, Petropavlovka, Kislovka (Kharkov region), Yampolovka, Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Stelmakhovka, and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 390 Ukrainian troops, four tanks, 13 armoured fighting vehicles, 21 motor vehicles, and 25 field artillery guns.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces liberated Pobeda, took more advantageous lines, and struck AFU manpower and hardware near Belogorovka, Grigorovka, Krasnoye, Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka, Razdolovka, Novomikhailovka, Nevelskoye, and Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

12 counterattacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 79th Air Assault Brigade, 24th, and 42th mechanised brigades were repelled near Georgiyevka, Leninskoye, Bogdanovka, and Novgorodskoye.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 2,560 Ukrainian troops, 12 tanks, 31 armoured fighting vehicles, 58 motor vehicles, 13 field artillery guns, and one Grad MLRS.

▫️In Avdeyevka direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Avdeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic) and continued advancing to the west.

The Group's units supported by aviation and artillery inflicted losses on AFU manpower and hardware near Orlovka, Solovyovo, Semenovka, Tonenkoye, Yevgenovka, and Mirolyubovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

39 counterattacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 71st Jaeger Brigade, 47th, 53rd mechanised brigades, 59th Motorised Rifle Brigade, and 3rd Assault Brigade were repelled near Berdichi, Latochkino, and Pervomayskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 2,900 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, four tanks, 37 armoured fighting vehicles, 90 motor vehicles, eight field artillery guns, and one Grad MLRS combat vehicle.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front lines and inflicted losses on AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade, 102nd, 108th, 127th, and 128th territorial defence brigades near Vodyanoye, Novodonetskoye, Staromayorskoye, Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Chervonoye, Priyutnoye, and Lugovskoye (Zaporozhye region).



Four attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 58th Motorised Rifle Brigade were repelled near Novodonetskoye and Shevchenko (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 1,195 UKR troops, 6 tanks, six armoured fighting vehicles, 23 motor vehicles, and 16 field artillery guns.



▫️In Kherson direction, the RU troops captured Krinki, took more advantageous positions & delivered strikes at manpower & hardware of the AFU 28th, 65th, 118th mechd brigades, 35th, 37th marines brigades, 121st, and 126 territorial defence brigades near Malaya Tokmachka, Verbovoye, Orekhov, Sherbaki, Lugovoye (Zaporozhye reg), Zolotaya Balka, Mikhailovka, Ivanovka, Tyaginka, and Zmeyevka (Kherson reg).



In addition, 3 attacks of the AFU 82th Mtn Assault Brigade were repelled near Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg).



The AFU losses amounted to more than 460 UKR troops, five tanks, six armoured fighting vehicles, 33 motor vehicles, six motorboats, and 14 field artillery guns.



▫️Aviation and air defence units intercepted 1 MiG-29 fighter, 1 Mi-8 helicopter, 7 Storm Shadow cruise missiles, 1 Patriot air defence guided missile, 4 S-200 air defence guided missiles converted to hit ground targets, 3 HARM anti-radiation missiles, 6 JDAM guided aerial bombs, 42 HIMARS MLRS projectiles & 652 UAVs.



▫️As a result of a group strike, Missile Troops of the Armed Forces of the RU FED eliminated 1 launcher, 1 tractor, one ammunition & transport-loading vehicle of the U.S.-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile syst.



📊 In total, 572 airplanes and 267 helicopters, 13,223 unmanned aerial vehicles, 473 air defence missile systems, 15,188 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,223 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,145 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 18,981 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.