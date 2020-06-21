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Doctors Break Down COVID Response and the Demonization of HCQ | DOCTORS TELL ALL — 'Criminal and Immoral'
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113 views • June 21, 2020
Dr. Simone Gold and Dr. Dan Wohlgelernter discuss Corona Virus, the response, the defective data used in studies published by world class publications, and the demonization of Hydroxychloroquine. (6/18/2020)
[Mirrored (link below). Original Upload Date 6/18/2020].
Dr. Gold: https://thegoldopinion.com/blog-1/f/the-politicization-of-hcq
Dr. Wohlgelernter: https://www.iheartdrdan.com/
Mirrored from "Fleccas Talks": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aaxKIivS79g
SOME VIEWER COMMENTS:
“I’m very impressed with this young mans interviews. He’s doing better then any of the major networks are. I’m in the medical field and can tell you this whole load of misinformation regarding the medication and the faulty studies are making me nuts! I keep the doctors I work with informed through videos such as these. What a shame they aren’t getting the truth through the normal channels. Keep up the good work!”
“Thank you. All of YOU in support roles are so important and irreplaceable! This was such a difficult time for all of us. It was like trying to practice medicine with one hand tied behind our back by government, and the other hand flailing in the air combating fear brought on by media. Thank you again for whatever role you played in this difficult time.”
“I’m surprised this video is still up.”
---------------------------------
For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. (Matt 24:7)
[Mirrored (link below). Original Upload Date 6/18/2020].
Dr. Gold: https://thegoldopinion.com/blog-1/f/the-politicization-of-hcq
Dr. Wohlgelernter: https://www.iheartdrdan.com/
Mirrored from "Fleccas Talks": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aaxKIivS79g
SOME VIEWER COMMENTS:
“I’m very impressed with this young mans interviews. He’s doing better then any of the major networks are. I’m in the medical field and can tell you this whole load of misinformation regarding the medication and the faulty studies are making me nuts! I keep the doctors I work with informed through videos such as these. What a shame they aren’t getting the truth through the normal channels. Keep up the good work!”
“Thank you. All of YOU in support roles are so important and irreplaceable! This was such a difficult time for all of us. It was like trying to practice medicine with one hand tied behind our back by government, and the other hand flailing in the air combating fear brought on by media. Thank you again for whatever role you played in this difficult time.”
“I’m surprised this video is still up.”
---------------------------------
For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. (Matt 24:7)
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