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FIRE - spending quality time with the ultimate in solar energy efficiency
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41 views • December 12, 2021
Enjoying my wood-burning shop heater. Musing on the wonders of fire, wood heat, and the ridiculousness of the anti-woodheat bigots. Okay, I did not delve into the latter specifically, but I expressed my wonder in the energy trees collect from the sun to convert atmospheric carbon into heat-storing molecules ... and our reconversion back into carbon molecules the plants can use, re-use, re-re-use , re-re-re-use and so on.
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