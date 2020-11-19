Silent Running - By. Justin Bellucci



THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED



“REMEMBER THIS! Nothing worth doing EVER EVER EVER came easy. Following your convictions means you must be willing to face criticism from those who lack the same courage to do what is right. And they KNOW what is right! But they don’t have the courage or the guts or the stamina to take it and to do it. It’s called the Road Less Traveled.” - PRESIDENT, Donald J. Trump



STAND PATRIOTS!



It is now time to take back our Nation! We now know the truth. The world now knows the truth…and they are watching. Hoping. Praying that the tenants of democracy that has served as a beacon of light for the whole world, shall not pass-away with this generation.



Make your voices heard so loud that they will echo to the four corners of the globe! Show the world what the peaceful pursuit of democracy looks like and what is possible because, if America falls and we fail to hold the line, it will not just be our darkest day.



“What imprints will you leave in the sands of history? What will future American’s say we did in our brief time, right here on Earth?” - PRESIDENT, Donald J. Trump