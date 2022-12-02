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2/12/2022 "Black History Told By The Prophets - Part 2 - Slavery" - Israel of God Chicago
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30 views • February 13, 2022
The lesson starts at 51 minutes 34 seconds timeline.
Link to scriptures:
OFFICIAL KING JAMES BIBLE ONLINE: AUTHORIZED KING JAMES VERSION (KJV)
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org
The Israel of God YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/user/IOGNEWS9002/videos?disable_polymer=1
Israel of God Bible Study Class
https://www.theisraelofgod.com
Link to scriptures:
OFFICIAL KING JAMES BIBLE ONLINE: AUTHORIZED KING JAMES VERSION (KJV)
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org
The Israel of God YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/user/IOGNEWS9002/videos?disable_polymer=1
Israel of God Bible Study Class
https://www.theisraelofgod.com
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