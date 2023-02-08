Turkey-Syria Earthquake Death Toll Climbs to 11,000. Search Team Race To Find Survivors. Bible Prophecy Fulfills

Earthquakes in Turkey, Syria: Live Updates as Death Toll Climbs Above 11,000. Rescue teams continued to search for survivors for a third day after earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria earlier this week, with efforts complicated by snow and freezing temperatures.
More than 11,000 people in Turkey and Syria have been killed by the quakes, and the numbers are expected to keep rising. Turkish authorities have reported more than 8,500 deaths, with the toll at 2,600 across Syria.
The earthquake in Turkey is one of the deadliest this century. Here’s why
Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777
Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144
Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o
Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:
https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth
Cash App: $Mrdhouse
Email: [email protected]
www.savinghealthministries.com
Pastor David House
(757) 955-6871
Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:
PO BOX 41161
Norfolk, VA 23541
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.