Turkey-Syria Earthquake Death Toll Climbs to 11,000. Search Team Race To Find Survivors. Bible Prophecy Fulfills

Earthquakes in Turkey, Syria: Live Updates as Death Toll Climbs Above 11,000. Rescue teams continued to search for survivors for a third day after earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria earlier this week, with efforts complicated by snow and freezing temperatures.

More than 11,000 people in Turkey and Syria have been killed by the quakes, and the numbers are expected to keep rising. Turkish authorities have reported more than 8,500 deaths, with the toll at 2,600 across Syria.



The earthquake in Turkey is one of the deadliest this century. Here’s why



