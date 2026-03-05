US military transport aircraft were spotted flying extremely low over the Najaf desert, reportedly after a confrontation between U.S. forces and the Iraqs in the Rutba desert.

U.S. military transport aircraft were spotted flying extremely low over the Najaf desert, reportedly after a confrontation between U.S. forces and the Iraqs in the Rutba desert.

Kanwal Sibal, retired Indian diplomat, former Foreign Minister, on US sinking of the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena, on X:

"The Iranian ship will not be where it was if we had not invited it to talk part in our Milan exercise.

We were the hosts.

I am told that as per protocol for this exercise ships cannot carry any ammunition. It was defenceless.

The Iranian naval personnel had paraded before our president.

The attack by the US submarine was premeditated as the US was aware of the Iranian ship’s presence in the exercise to which the US navy was invited but withdrew from participation at the last minute, presumably with this operation in mind.

The US has ignored India’s sensitivities as the ship was in these waters because of India’s invitation.

We are far from politically or militarily responsible for the US attack.

Our “responsibility” is at a moral and human plane.

A word of condolence by the Indian Navy (after political clearance) at the loss of lives of those who were our invitees and saluted our president would be in order."